Left Menu

Sony Pictures Networks India rebrands channel portfolio to align with Sony's global ethos

Sonys networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment -- and the logos reflect this. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sonys networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:01 IST
Sony Pictures Networks India rebrands channel portfolio to align with Sony's global ethos
  • Country:
  • India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has rebranded all its network channels to be more aligned with the Japanese conglomerate's global ethos, the company said in a statement on Monday. According to N P Singh, managing director and CEO, SPNI, ''The power of the Sony brand and its values have driven our work ethics so far, and today, it reflects in our channel-brand architecture as well.'' ''The work that we started three years ago has now reached fruition. We are creating a powerful unified entertainment conglomerate with a broader appeal by refocusing our existing channel portfolio in its latest look and feel,'' he added. Sony's networks exist at the intersection of technology and entertainment -- and the logos reflect this. The new branding colours are energetic, inspiring and remind us of a brilliant light spectrum, it said. ''The curve in the logo comes from the swing of the Sony-S, with the dominant background being synonymous with the Sony brand. With this uniform shape and the associative play of colours, Sony has created a visual thread that connects the diverse family of Sony's networks and reflects the 360-degree entertainment experience,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022