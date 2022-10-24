Euro zone bond yields drop as investors await ECB decision

Euro zone borrowing costs fell sharply on Monday as investors considered the possibility that central banks might slow the pace of monetary policy tightening next year. Global markets rallied on Friday following a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report which highlighted that the U.S. Federal Reserve is now debating when to slow the pace of interest rate increases. The optimism spread to Europe on Monday, analysts said, with investors hoping that the European Central Bank (ECB) could execute a similar pivot.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield dropped 10 basis points (bps) to 2.337%. It hit its highest since August 2011 on Friday at 2.532% before the report on the Federal Reserve. Yields move inversely to prices. "We have this relief now after the WSJ story from Friday, and it's spilling over into Europe as well," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank.

"When you look at all the actions now and also in this cycle, everything the Fed does, the ECB seems to do some six months later," Leister said. Euro zone bond yields showed little reaction to events in the United Kingdom after Conservative party lawmakers chose former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister.

The yield on the 10-year UK gilt fell 28 bps to 3.774% as British markets rallied. Despite the rise in euro zone bond prices, analysts said investors remained somewhat nervous ahead of this week's ECB policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to deliver a second straight 75 bps rate hike.

"(The) market is cautious. No-one is willing to accelerate (further) bond buying ahead of the ECB policy meeting," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, rate strategist at UniCredit. Euro area yields have risen sharply this year as the ECB has hiked rates and governments have planned to borrow to fund energy support packages.

However, some analysts have said the economic downturn could limit the ECB's room to raise borrowing costs. Euro zone business activity contracted at the fastest pace in nearly two years in October, according to survey data released on Monday.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 17 bps to 4.604%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened 9 bps to 225 bps after Giorgia Meloni was named Italy's prime minister and chose members of her new right-wing government.

The economy minister is Giancarlo Giorgetti, who was in charge of economic development under former prime minister Mario Draghi. Analysts said he is seen as a relatively centrist and experienced choice. "His appointment is a market positive and will reassure investors that Italy will continue to pursue prudent fiscal policies and work alongside (the) EU," Mohit Kumar of Jefferies told clients in a note.

Looking ahead to the decision on Thursday, some investors said they expect the ECB to change the rules governing bank loans made under the long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) scheme, which could cut lenders' profits. The ECB could also provide some hints on when it plans to shrink its holdings of government bonds via quantitative tightening.

