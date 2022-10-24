Left Menu

U.S. imposes new sanctions aimed at pressuring Nicaragua's Ortega

"The Ortega-Murillo regime’s continued attacks on democratic actors and members of civil society and unjust detention of political prisoners demonstrate that the regime feels it is not bound by the rule of law," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:19 IST
U.S. imposes new sanctions aimed at pressuring Nicaragua's Ortega

(Recasts with U.S. Treasury statement) Oct 24 (Reuters) -

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration ratcheted up economic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday through a series of steps targeting the country's gold industry and other sectors. Biden signed an executive order that includes banning U.S. companies from doing business in Nicaragua's gold industry, while U.S. Treasury Department designated the head of Nicaragua's mining authority, along with another top government official, the department said in a statement.

The order's expanded sanctions powers could also be used to block new U.S. investment in certain sectors in Nicaragua, importation of certain Nicaraguan products or the exportation of certain items to Nicaragua, it added. "The Ortega-Murillo regime’s continued attacks on democratic actors and members of civil society and unjust detention of political prisoners demonstrate that the regime feels it is not bound by the rule of law," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said. He said the U.S. actions aimed to deny them "the resources they need to continue to undermine democratic institutions in Nicaragua."

The Associated Press first reported the measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022