Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress

Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt. All three major U.S. stock indexes were higher at the top of a week jam-packed with high profile corporate earnings and crucial economic data.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 00:05 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were higher at the top of a week jam-packed with high profile corporate earnings and crucial economic data. A report from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity this month, offering a hint that the Federal Reserve's barrage of steep interest rate hikes are having their desired effect, raising hopes that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of increases to the Fed funds target rate.

"We're getting some follow-through from what we saw last week, this idea that while the Fed might not be pivoting, perhaps the cadence could be slowing in terms of rate hikes," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "There seems to be some idea that the rate environment is not going to be as aggressive as we move into next year. "That idea seems to be causing investors to put money back into the market," Carlson added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 374.23 points, or 1.2%, to 31,456.79, the S&P 500 gained 34.73 points, or 0.93%, to 3,787.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.21 points, or 0.37%, to 10,899.92. Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare was enjoying the largest percentage gain.

Tesla Inc dropped 3.4% after the electric automaker cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, signaling softening demand in the world's largest auto market. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo , JD.com and Baidu Inc slid between 14% and 26% as President Xi Jinping introduced the new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists.

Third quarter earnings season shifts into overdrive this week. So far, nearly one-fifth of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported. Of those, 74.7% have delivered consensus-beating results, according to Refinitiv data. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 3.0%, on aggregate, down from 4.5% at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv.

Results from a slew of heavy-hitting tech and tech-adjacent companies are likely to dominate the earnings chatter this week. Twitter Inc kicks things off on Monday, with Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc following on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms Inc step up to the plate, with Amazon.com wrapping up the FAANGs on Thursday.

High-rolling industrials are also expected to post earnings this week, including United Parcel Service, Boeing Co , Ford Motor Co, 3M Co, General Motors Co , Chevron and Exxon Mobil. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.20-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 297 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022