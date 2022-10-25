Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister - UK regulator warns over Big Tech's growing interest in finance

- UK energy suppliers force vulnerable on to prepayment meters - Greenwashing faces fresh curbs in UK regulator's crackdown

Overview - Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain after securing majority backing of Tory MPs as rivals Penny Mordaunt and former PM Boris Johnson withdrew.

- UK financial regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has initiated an inquiry into forays by Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Meta Platforms Inc into retail financial services, warning that it could adversely affect competition. - Data from UK's energy regulator Ofgem indicate that by 2022, energy suppliers could make British homes switch to prepayment of electricity & gas meters at a monthly rate of 10,000 meters.

- The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)has decided to reduce greenwashing and propose rules that will exercise control over terms like ESG in fund marketing, as well as provide consumer labels to sustainable investments. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

