Road accident in UP leaves four dead

Four persons were killed while another was injured when two motorcycles collided on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur road in Shyamdeura area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late on Monday night when Ajeet (15), Sanni Yadav (17) and Sundram (19) were returning from a function and their bike lost control and hit another bike carrying Anand (26) and Annu (25), SHO, Shyamdeura, Anand Kumar Gupta said.

While Ajeet, Sanni, Anand and Annu were killed on the spot, Sundram was injured and rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)