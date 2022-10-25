Left Menu

Sunak as prime minister must aim to keep UK globally competitive -HSBC CEO

Sunak's successful bid to become prime minister after rivals pulled out has relieved some of the nervousness around the outlook for the UK economy, analysts said, boosting domestic markets and easing borrowing costs. Quinn said Sunak's government should work with the financial industry to ensure Britain's regulatory environment remains globally competitive, while not sacrificing its reputation for prudence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:31 IST
Sunak as prime minister must aim to keep UK globally competitive -HSBC CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak becoming Britain's next prime minister will help stabilise markets after a period of turmoil, but his new team should ensure it is focused on keeping London competitive as a global financial centre, the CEO of lender HSBC said.

Sunak has said the country faces a "profound economic challenge", after being chosen by the ruling Conservative party to lead the country. He is set to be appointed prime minister by King Charles later on Tuesday. Sunak will be tasked with rebuilding Britain's financial credibility, after his predecessor Liz Truss triggered a crisis of investor confidence with plans for vast unfunded tax cuts.

"We're very pleased that there has been a decision taken on the UK Prime Minister position, that now allows the markets to stabilise as you can see in the way the markets reacted yesterday, that's positive," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn told Reuters, after the bank posted third quarter earnings. Sunak's successful bid to become prime minister after rivals pulled out has relieved some of the nervousness around the outlook for the UK economy, analysts said, boosting domestic markets and easing borrowing costs.

Quinn said Sunak's government should work with the financial industry to ensure Britain's regulatory environment remains globally competitive, while not sacrificing its reputation for prudence. "There are some areas where I think there is potential for improvement to drive greater competition," Quinn said, adding that he welcomed moves to embed competitiveness into regulators' objectives.

"It's important for the City of London to remain competitive with regulatory environments around the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022