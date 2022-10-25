Left Menu

Central Railway to set up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at 4 more stations in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:40 IST
The Central Railway will soon set up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at four more stations in Maharashtra apart from two such existing facilities, to offer a unique experience to diners inside a modified coach mounted on rails, officials said on Tuesday.

The CR opened one such restaurant at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai last year and another one at Nagpur station earlier this year under the Non Fare Revenue Scheme.

Similar restaurants will soon come up at Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati (all in Pune district) and Miraj (Sangli) stations under the scheme, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

''The 'Restaurant on Wheel' is a modified coach mounted on rails, a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables,'' the release said.

Its interiors have been decorated in such a way that people can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting, it said.

''The 'Restaurant on Wheels' theme is a superb example of passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation,'' it said. Around 1.25 lakh visitors have enjoyed eating at the CSMT restaurant and 1.50 lakh people visited the outlet in Nagpur since the opening of the two facilities, the release said. The CR said it has identified seven more locations - Lokmanya Tilak Teminus, Dadar (in Mumbai), Kalyan (Thane), Lonavala (Pune), Igatpuri (Nashik), Neral and Matheran (in Raigad district) - to set up similar projects under its jurisdiction.

