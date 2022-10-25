Egypt targets primary budget surplus of 2.3% in FY 2024-25
Egypt is targeting a primary budget surplus of 2.3% for the fiscal year 2024-2025, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.
