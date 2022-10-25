Left Menu

FTSE 100 muted as HSBC earnings disappoint

UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Tuesday after a burst of optimism following Rishi Sunak's victory in the race to become the new prime minister, while HSBC slipped, dragged by a sharp drop in quarterly profit. Shares of Europe's largest bank fell 4.0% after it reported a 42% slump in third quarter profit and named Georges Elhedery, a former head of its investment bank, as its new chief financial officer.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:59 IST
FTSE 100 muted as HSBC earnings disappoint
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Tuesday after a burst of optimism following Rishi Sunak's victory in the race to become the new prime minister, while HSBC slipped, dragged by a sharp drop in quarterly profit.

Shares of Europe's largest bank fell 4.0% after it reported a 42% slump in third quarter profit and named Georges Elhedery, a former head of its investment bank, as its new chief financial officer. UK's banking index slipped 2.1%.

Overall, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat after closing at its strongest level in over two weeks on Monday, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 added 0.2%. Sunak will be appointed prime minister by King Charles on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who lasted six weeks in the job after her economic programme sparked panic in financial markets.

Online retail platform THG jumped 17.2% after it reiterated full-year forecast, and said it has made a positive start to the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022