Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership after controversies - Bloomberg News

Adidas AG plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes after Adidas announced on Oct. 6 that it had put its business partnership with Kanye West under review.

