Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership after controversies - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:35 IST
Adidas AG plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The news comes after Adidas announced on Oct. 6 that it had put its business partnership with Kanye West under review.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
