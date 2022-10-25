Left Menu

European stocks rise as earnings offset economic gloom

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to deliver a second straight 75 basis point rate hike this week, but a recent report suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its pace of rate hikes has raised hopes of a pivot from the ECB too. Among decliners, German chemicals maker Covestro fell 2.8% after it cut its 2022 earnings outlook for the third time this year, blaming high gas and raw material prices amid the deepening European energy crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:07 IST
European stocks rise as earnings offset economic gloom
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Tuesday after a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports helped offset worries about fast rising interest rates and a slowing euro zone economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, with financial services and technology stocks countering losses in chemical firms. Boosting financial stocks, UBS climbed 5.6% after the Swiss bank beat market expectations for quarterly profit due to a rise in new money inflows.

SAP gained 4.1% after the German business software maker reported faster-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter, while Logitech International rose 6.4% after the computer peripherals maker reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Overall, the quarterly updates helped lift sentiment despite lingering worries about a European recession as consumers and businesses buckle under pressure from surging inflation and higher borrowing costs to tame it.

Earnings from tech giants Microsoft Corp, Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc will set the tone on Wall Street this week. "Our focus is on the forward outlook for Q4 and 2023 EPS, which has now started to fall, even though we believe it still to be at optimistic levels and thus subject to further cuts as companies report," said Leonardo Pellandini, equity strategist at Julius Baer.

"We reiterate our defensive positioning for the time being given the imminent slowdown in macroeconomic momentum." Of the 20% of STOXX 600 companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, 55% have beat analysts' profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 53% top estimates.

While European corporate earnings are expected to grow 28.4% in the third quarter, it is seen up 18.2% in the fourth quarter and just 3.1% in the first quarter of 2023. The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to deliver a second straight 75 basis point rate hike this week, but a recent report suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its pace of rate hikes has raised hopes of a pivot from the ECB too.

Among decliners, German chemicals maker Covestro fell 2.8% after it cut its 2022 earnings outlook for the third time this year, blaming high gas and raw material prices amid the deepening European energy crisis. German sportswear maker Adidas dropped 3.1% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its stock to "underweight" from "equal weight". Separately, Bloomberg reported the company is set to cut ties with American rapper Kanye West amid controversies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022