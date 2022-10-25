Left Menu

IGL appoints Sukhmal Kumar Jain as chairman and addl. director

Sukhmal Kumar Jain has held several leadership positions in retail, LPG and gas verticals of BPCL in his 35-year career. In his career of over three decades, he has been actively involved in industry-defining initiatives, like Give it Up campaign and Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, in LPG Business, and has successfully navigated the Strategy and Loyalty Programs in Retail Business.

IGL Additional Director and Chairman Sukhmal Kumar Jain. Image Credit: ANI
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that Sukhmal Kumar Jain has been appointed as additional director and chairman of the company with immediate effect. Sukhmal Kumar Jain has held several leadership positions in retail, LPG and gas verticals of BPCL in his 35-year career.

In his career of over three decades, he has been actively involved in industry-defining initiatives, like Give it Up campaign and Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, in LPG Business, and has successfully navigated the Strategy and Loyalty Programs in Retail Business. Under his leadership, the company said gas business unit played an increasingly important role in supporting the government's aim of developing India as a gas-based economy, which augurs widespread economic prosperity, while also reducing the nation's dependence on oil imports and contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions. Arun Kumar Singh is the outgoing chairman and director.

Sukhmal Kumar Jain is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research. (ANI)

