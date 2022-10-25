Left Menu

CDSL Q2 net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 80 crore

Leading depository CDSL has reported a 7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80 crore in three months ended September 2022.In comparison, the depository had posted a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period, Central Depository Services India Limited CDSL said in statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:20 IST
CDSL Q2 net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 80 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Leading depository CDSL has reported a 7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80 crore in three months ended September 2022.

In comparison, the depository had posted a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the year-ago period, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) said in statement. The company's total income rose by 3 per cent to Rs 170 crore during the period under review. The same stood at Rs 165 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

According to the company, 48 lakh demat accounts were opened in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

''The financial performance this quarter continues to be strengthened by our sustainable long-term strategy of investing in the digital eco-systems and robust technology to provide all market participants an easy and secured platform,'' CDSL MD and CEO Nehal Vora said.

CDSL facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form as well as settlement of trades on stock exchanges. It maintains and services 7 demat accounts of Investors or Beneficial Owners (BOs) spread across India. These BOs are serviced by CDSL's 580 depository participants from over 20,000 locations.

For the half year ended September 30, 2022, the depository's net profit dropped by 8 per cent to Rs 138 crore, while the total income grew by 7 per cent to Rs 316 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022