GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook, but margin slips

General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:21 IST
General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago. GM's net margin slipped to 7.9%, from 9.0% a year earlier.

Chief Executive Mary Barra, in a letter to shareholders, cited improved supply chain conditions and said the company is "actively managing the headwinds we face." GM said it captured 8% of the U.S. electric vehicle market in the quarter, on record sales of the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV.

