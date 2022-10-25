Left Menu

Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:22 IST
Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in suburban Sakinaka area here on Tuesday morning, an official said.

It was extinguished completely after eight hours and nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire started in the godown located on Khairani road around 7 am and engulfed around 25 tin sheds on the premises, the fire brigade official said.

Eight fire engines and as many water tankers were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022