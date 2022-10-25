Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in suburban Sakinaka area here on Tuesday morning, an official said.

It was extinguished completely after eight hours and nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire started in the godown located on Khairani road around 7 am and engulfed around 25 tin sheds on the premises, the fire brigade official said.

Eight fire engines and as many water tankers were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

