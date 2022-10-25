SunEdison Infrastructure changes name to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure

SunEdison Infrastructure said its name has been changed to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure with effect from Tuesday.

''The shareholders of the Company, in their 28th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, by way of special resolution, have approved the change of name of the Company from SunEdison Infrastructure Ltd to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd,'' it said in a BSE filing.

Subsequently, upon application made by the company, the Registrar of Companies, Chennai has granted afresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 25, 2022, consequent to the change of name to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.

Memorandum and Articles of Association stand amended consequent to the name change, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)