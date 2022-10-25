Left Menu

SunEdison Infrastructure changes name to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:06 IST
SunEdison Infrastructure changes name to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

SunEdison Infrastructure said its name has been changed to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure with effect from Tuesday.

''The shareholders of the Company, in their 28th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, by way of special resolution, have approved the change of name of the Company from SunEdison Infrastructure Ltd to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd,'' it said in a BSE filing.

Subsequently, upon application made by the company, the Registrar of Companies, Chennai has granted afresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 25, 2022, consequent to the change of name to Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.

Memorandum and Articles of Association stand amended consequent to the name change, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022