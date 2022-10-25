Left Menu

Trucks transport 16,500 cattle from Ramban via Jammu-Srinagar NH

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:20 IST
Trucks transport 16,500 cattle from Ramban via Jammu-Srinagar NH
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 16,500 cattle were transported on trucks from Banihal in Ramban district to Jammu in order to avoid traffic disruption on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway caused by foot movement of nomadic families and their livestock, officials said.

The Ramban district authority has banned the movement of nomadic families with their livestock to prevent traffic disruption on the strategic 270-km highway, the district's only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India.

A senior district official said, ''Around 16,500 livestock of migratory tribal families were transported from Banihal in coordination with the tribal affairs department and Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation.'' He added that more cattle would be shifted in later phases.

The families are being ferried on road transport corporation buses, the official said.

Every year, lakhs of people from nomadic tribes migrate to the Valley when temperatures soar in the plains of Jammu in April-May before returning ahead of the onset of winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022