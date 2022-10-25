Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL41 BIZ-LDALL WHATSAPP WhatsApp back after nearly 2-hr outage New Delhi: WhatsApp services were restored following a nearly two-hour-long global outage on Tuesday that left users from the UK to India complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages.

DEL40 BIZ-LD CCI-GOOGLE Play Store policies: CCI slaps Rs 936.44 cr fine on Google for abusing dominance New Delhi: In its second ruling against Google in less than a week, the Competition Commission on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the internet major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

FGN67 BIZ-SUNAK-LD INDIA-UK-FTA Rishi Sunak as PM: Political stability to give impetus to India-UK FTA talks, say experts London/New Delhi: The India-UK free trade deal, which has missed the Diwali deadline, is likely to get the much-needed impetus with Rishi Sunak taking over as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister as experts see political stability in the UK giving momentum to negotiations.

DEL28 BIZ-LD SUNAK-WIFE-INCOME Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.61 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022 New Delhi: Akshata Murty, Britain's incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife whose tax status on income from outside the UK had triggered a controversy, earned Rs 126.61 crore (USD 15.3 million) in dividend income in 2022 from her shareholding in India's second-largest IT firm Infosys.

DEL44 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Markets halt 7-day rally on profit-booking; RIL, FMCG stocks weigh Mumbai: Equity benchmarks nursed losses on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a seven-session rally amid weak Asian market cues and foreign fund outflows.

DEL26 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.81 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 82.81 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as easing crude oil prices buoyed investor sentiments.

DCM21 BIZ-BHARAT BOND-ETF Fourth tranche of Bharat Bond ETF likely in December New Delhi: The government is planning to launch the fourth tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, India's first corporate bond exchange traded fund, in December, an official said.

DCM20 BIZ-CCI-CHAIRPERSON CCI has been pragmatic in levying, quantifying penalties: Chairperson New Delhi: Competition Commission Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta on Tuesday said the regulator has been pragmatic in levying and quantifying penalties as the enforcement actions are not divorced from business and economic realities.

DEL42 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 196; silver sheds Rs 724 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital declined Rs 196 to reach Rs 50,702 per 10 grams on Tuesday, taking cues from weak global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

