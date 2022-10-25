Left Menu

Delhi police registers 16 cases for bursting crackers in last 4 days

The Delhi Police has registered 16 cases for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the city in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday. According to data, police have registered 58 cases for selling firecrackers and a total of 2,834.13 kg firecrackers have been seized for storage or sale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:48 IST
Delhi police registers 16 cases for bursting crackers in last 4 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has registered 16 cases for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the city in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday. According to data, police have registered 58 cases for selling firecrackers and a total of 2,834.13 kg firecrackers have been seized for storage or sale. It further said 150 cases have been registered for selling firecrackers and 17,357.13 kg firecrackers was seized from October 1 till October 24. Police have registered 23 cases for bursting firecrackers and seized 3.6 kilogram firecrackers during the same period. Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on Monday. A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night as people in Delhi flouted the ban imposed on these by the city government. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had last week said bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. Bursting of firecrackers on Diwali is an age-old tradition, but authorities in Delhi said the decision to restrict it was taken after considering environmental concerns and health hazards associated with it. PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022