Lord Balaji shrine shut for 12 hours for 'suryagrahanam'

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here was shut for 12 hours from Tuesday morning to late this evening for suryagrahanam (solar eclipse).

Observing millennia-old convention, the priests and officials of the temple locked all its doors during the eclipse, an official told PTI.

After the eclipse, the priests cleaned the temple and did special rituals to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, the official said.

Later, the devotees waiting since morning were allowed into the shrine, the official said.

