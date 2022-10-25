Bypoll: Officials seize Rs 2.70 crore of unaccounted cash at Munugode

Officials on Tuesday said they have seized Rs 2.70 crore of unaccounted cash in the bypoll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency, as part of the implementation of model code of conduct.

A press release from the chief electoral office Vikas Raj said the Excise Department has booked 94 cases, made 44 arrests and registered 19 FIRs in election-related cases in the constituency so far.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission (EC), mock poll has been done on five per cent of EVMs and VVPATs randomly selected by candidates and election agents, the release said.

The EC recently came up with a new revised design with six security features, including a hologram for the EPIC (election photo identity card).

The EPIC, with security features, would be delivered free of cost to all the electors who have enrolled themselves, but not been given the cards, it added.

The bypoll, scheduled for November 3, has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who had quit the party and joined the BJP.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

