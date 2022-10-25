Left Menu

Over 25 crore e-KYC transactions carried out using Aadhaar in Sept

These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform, the release added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:20 IST
Over 25 crore e-KYC transactions carried out using Aadhaar in Sept
  • Country:
  • India

Over 25 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out using Aadhaar in September, almost 7.7 per cent higher than the levels seen in August, according to an official release.

An e-KYC transaction is done with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirement for Know Your Customer (KYC).

''In September alone, 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions were executed via Aadhaar, almost 7.7 per cent jump in such transactions when compared with August,'' the release said.

The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions through Aadhaar so far has increased to 1,297.93 crore by the end of September.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), too, has been an enabler of financial inclusion, the release noted.

''Cumulatively, 1,549.84 crore of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of AEPS and the network of micro ATMs so far by the end of Sept 2022. In September alone, 21.03 crore number of AEPS transactions were carried out across India,'' it said.

In September, 175.41 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar.

''During the month of September, residents successfully updated more than 1.62 crore Aadhaars as against 1.46 crore such updates carried out in August,'' it said.

Cumulatively, till date over 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers have been updated following requests from the residents. These updation requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022