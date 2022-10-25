Mexican, U.S. authorities to discuss Category 1 rating recovery this weekend - Mexican president
Mexican authorities will travel to the United States this weekend to discuss regaining a Category 1 aviation rating with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.
The rating is key for Mexican airlines to be able to launch new routes to the United States.
