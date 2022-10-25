Left Menu

Airbus faces fresh bribery settlement, French prosecutor says

Mediapart said Airbus is close to a new settlement - known in France as a Public Interest Agreement or CJIP, which typically involves fines in return for suspending criminal charges - with the PNF financial prosecutor over past dealings in Libya. "I can confirm discussions are underway with Airbus with a view to concluding a CJIP concerning matters that are an extension of those involved in the 2020 CJIP, but which could not be treated at that time," a PNF spokesperson said by email.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:47 IST
Airbus faces fresh bribery settlement, French prosecutor says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities are in talks with planemaker Airbus that could lead to the expansion of a record multi-national bribery settlement agreed in 2020, prosecutors said on Tuesday. French publication Mediapart reported that Airbus was facing an investigation into alleged bribery in the sale of 21 jets to Libya in 2007, part of a wider probe into links with Libya under late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Airbus declined comment. Mediapart said Airbus is close to a new settlement - known in France as a Public Interest Agreement or CJIP, which typically involves fines in return for suspending criminal charges - with the PNF financial prosecutor over past dealings in Libya.

"I can confirm discussions are underway with Airbus with a view to concluding a CJIP concerning matters that are an extension of those involved in the 2020 CJIP, but which could not be treated at that time," a PNF spokesperson said by email. The prosecutor declined further comment.

A person familiar with the discussions confirmed they concerned dealings with Libya, asking not to be named because the talks remain confidential until an agreement is formalised. In 2020, Airbus admitted in jointly agreed statements with prosecutors to extensive past use of bribes and agreed to pay a record 3.6 billion euro ($3.6 billion) fine to France, Britain and the United States, including 2.1 billion euros to French authorities.

The 2020 French CJIP cited corruption of foreign officials, fraud and money laundering in the sale of jets and satellites. That came after a four-year probe that highlighted the use of a global network of intermediaries and disguised payments spread over several years, sparking dozens of satellite legal disputes between Airbus and former agents dubbed "business partners".

The planemaker has undergone sweeping management changes since the original probe began in 2016 and says it now has a state-of-the-art compliance system. It remains under court-approved monitoring of its activities until early next year. ($1 = 1.0043 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022