Left Menu

Philip Morris gains conditional EU okay for Swedish Match deal

"To address the Commission's preliminary competition concerns, Philip Morris International offered to divest Swedish Match's logistics arm, SMD Logistics," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement, confirming a Reuters story on Monday. Philip Morris is seeking to expand its presence in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives, with sales from smoke-free products expected to make up more than its revenue by 2025.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:30 IST
Philip Morris gains conditional EU okay for Swedish Match deal
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Marlboro maker Philip Morris secured EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for Swedish Match after pledging to sell the target's logistics business, the European Commission said on Tuesday. "To address the Commission's preliminary competition concerns, Philip Morris International offered to divest Swedish Match's logistics arm, SMD Logistics," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement, confirming a Reuters story on Monday.

Philip Morris is seeking to expand its presence in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives, with sales from smoke-free products expected to make up more than its revenue by 2025. Swedish Match makes snus, a Scandinavian moist oral tobacco product which users place behind their upper lip, where it has half of the global market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022