UK PM Rishi Sunak expected to delay fiscal statement - the Times

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying next week's planned fiscal statement in order to fill a hole of 40 billion pounds ($45.87 billion) in the UK's finances, the Times reported.

Sunak is expected to meet finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday to discuss his proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, the report said. ($1 = 0.8720 pound)

