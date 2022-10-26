Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rishi Sunak warns UK facing 'profound economic crisis' - Made.com faces collapse a year after 775 mln stg IPO valuation

- Dax set to lose most valuable company as Linde plans Frankfurt delisting Overview

- New Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country is undergoing a "profound economic crisis" and has given the cabinet a rejig in order to bring stability to the Tory government. - British furniture company Made.com Group PLC is currently seeing a potential collapse a year after an initial public offering that valued the e-commerce company up to 775 million pounds, telling investors that it couldn't get emergency funding.

- Chemical company Linde PLC is set to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with the company saying that its investors were being adversely affected due to its shares being listed in both Frankfurt and New York. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

