ANZ faces $16 mln fine over account benefits' disclosure
Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 06:18 IST
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was fined A$25 million ($16 million) by the federal court for failing to provide agreed benefits to customers with offset transaction accounts, Australia's market regulator said on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.5657 Australian dollars)
