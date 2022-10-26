Five-year-old boy killed, his parents injured as truck hits motorbike in Palghar

A five-year-old boy was killed on the spot, while his parents were injured when the motorbike on which they were travelling met with an accident at Boisar in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police said a dumper truck took a sharp turn, hitting the motorbike on which the family was travelling. Due to the impact, the child fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed by the dumper. His parents were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital for treatment, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)