Left Menu

ANZ faces $16 mln fine for withholding account benefits for 20 years

"Having the necessary systems and processes to ensure customers are given the benefits they are promised is not an optional extra, it is a requirement," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said. "ANZ ...

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 06:44 IST
ANZ faces $16 mln fine for withholding account benefits for 20 years

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was fined A$25 million ($16 million) for failing to provide agreed benefits to customers with offset transaction accounts under its 'Breakfree' package, Australia's market regulator said on Wednesday.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said the federal court realised the country's fourth-largest lender failed to provide fee waivers and rate discounts to at least 689,000 customer accounts for about 20 years. The Breakfree package, introduced in 2003, offered fee waivers, interest rate discounts on home loans, credit cards and transaction accounts and other benefits in exchange for paying an annual fee.

ANZ's offset transaction customers were entitled to interest rate reductions on eligible home and commercial loans, which were not always passed on, the ASIC said. "Having the necessary systems and processes to ensure customers are given the benefits they are promised is not an optional extra, it is a requirement," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said.

"ANZ ... for many years failed to prioritise and deploy the systems and processes necessary to fulfil its obligations." The lender, which will report its annual results on Thursday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.5657 Australian dollars)

Also Read: Bali bombings survivor looks ahead as Australia marks 20th anniversary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022