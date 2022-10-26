Left Menu

Two RPF cops killed after being hit by train in MP

PTI | Morena | Updated: 26-10-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 10:23 IST
Two RPF cops killed after being hit by train in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two head constables of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were killed after being hit by a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday at Sank railway station, seven km from Morena, when the victims were checking the Gwalior-Agra passenger train which had halted there, Morena RPF police station in-charge Harikishan Meena said.

While head constables Ashok Kumar (56) and Navraj Singh (40) were on the middle track to check the stationary passenger train, the Duronto Express train coming from Delhi suddenly passed from there and hit them, he said.

The victims could not run to safety as a goods train had halted on the other side track, he said.

The two cops died on the spot, the official said, adding that the bodies were later sent for postmortem.

An investigation is underway into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022