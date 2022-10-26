Left Menu

China and Hong Kong stocks rebound on slower rate-hike hopes

China stocks recovered on Wednesday, as signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its aggressive interest rate hikes and Beijing's supportive tone on the market boosted sentiment. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumped 1.63%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42%, by the end of the midday break.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-10-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 10:38 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks rebound on slower rate-hike hopes
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks recovered on Wednesday, as signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its aggressive interest rate hikes and Beijing's supportive tone on the market boosted sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumped 1.63%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42%, by the end of the midday break. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rebounded 2.17%, ending a five-day losing streak, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 1.9%.

** Asian shares edged higher, as investors clung to hopes that the pace of U.S. and global rate hikes will start to slow. ** The U.S Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said they will strengthen departmental collaboration to maintain the healthy development of the stock, bond and property market, and stabilise the yuan at a reasonable and balanced level. ** Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** PBOC injected 280 billion yuan ($38.43 billion) through seven-day reverse repos. ** "Both Hong Kong and A-share stocks were oversold, we have seen investors coming back and buying in the dip this week as trading volumes are picking up," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, adding that the decline in the 10-year U.S. treasury yield also boosted sentiment.

** In A-shares, healthcare and education sector stocks bounced back 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. ** In Hong Kong, tech giants led the gains, with the Hang Seng Tech Index rallying 4%. Food delivery giant Meituan jumped 6.9%, while Tencent added 4.5%. ($1 = 7.2864 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022