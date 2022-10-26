China and Hong Kong stocks rebound on slower rate-hike hopes

China stocks recovered on Wednesday, as signs of the U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its aggressive interest rate hikes and Beijing's supportive tone on the market boosted sentiment.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index jumped 1.63%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42%, by the end of the midday break. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rebounded 2.17%, ending a five-day losing streak, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed 1.9%.

** Asian shares edged higher, as investors clung to hopes that the pace of U.S. and global rate hikes will start to slow. ** The U.S Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said they will strengthen departmental collaboration to maintain the healthy development of the stock, bond and property market, and stabilise the yuan at a reasonable and balanced level. ** Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** PBOC injected 280 billion yuan ($38.43 billion) through seven-day reverse repos. ** "Both Hong Kong and A-share stocks were oversold, we have seen investors coming back and buying in the dip this week as trading volumes are picking up," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, adding that the decline in the 10-year U.S. treasury yield also boosted sentiment.

** In A-shares, healthcare and education sector stocks bounced back 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. ** In Hong Kong, tech giants led the gains, with the Hang Seng Tech Index rallying 4%. Food delivery giant Meituan jumped 6.9%, while Tencent added 4.5%. ($1 = 7.2864 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)