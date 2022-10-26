Left Menu

WPP reports 3.8% rise in Q3 adjusted revenue

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:54 IST
WPP reports 3.8% rise in Q3 adjusted revenue
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British advertising group WPP reported a 3.8% rise in like-for-like revenue less pass through costs in the third quarter, as it nudged up its full-year revenue guidance but tempered its expectations for operating margin growth.

The company said it expected full-year revenue on the same basis to rise by 6.5% to 7.0%, against its previous range of 6.0% to 7.0%.

It said headline operating margin would rise by 30 to 50 basis points, against its previous forecast of around 50 basis points.

Also Read: British households should cut energy use where possible this winter -Ofgem

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022