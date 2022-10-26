WPP reports 3.8% rise in Q3 adjusted revenue

British advertising group WPP reported a 3.8% rise in like-for-like revenue less pass through costs in the third quarter, as it nudged up its full-year revenue guidance but tempered its expectations for operating margin growth.

The company said it expected full-year revenue on the same basis to rise by 6.5% to 7.0%, against its previous range of 6.0% to 7.0%.

It said headline operating margin would rise by 30 to 50 basis points, against its previous forecast of around 50 basis points.

Also Read: British households should cut energy use where possible this winter -Ofgem

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)