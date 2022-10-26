Reckitt's quarterly sales boosted by price rises

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales target and reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by price increases even as fewer people bought its products.

The maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms now expects like-for-like net revenue sales to grow between 6%-8% versus its previous estimate of an increase of 5%-8%, it said. Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.

The company's third-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 7.4%, above the 6.1% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll. Sales volumes declined 4.6%. Excluding Lysol sales, which were boosted by Covid-19 this time last year, they declined 1%. Prices for the company's products rose 12% in the quarter.

