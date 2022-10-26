Reckitt's quarterly sales boosted by price rises
Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins. The company's third-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 7.4%, above the 6.1% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll.
Britain's Reckitt Benckiser on Wednesday narrowed its full-year sales target and reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by price increases even as fewer people bought its products.
The maker of Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms now expects like-for-like net revenue sales to grow between 6%-8% versus its previous estimate of an increase of 5%-8%, it said. Reckitt, whose products also include Lysol cleaning products and Strepsils throat lozenges, said it continues to target growth in adjusted operating margins.
The company's third-quarter like-for-like revenue rose 7.4%, above the 6.1% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll. Sales volumes declined 4.6%. Excluding Lysol sales, which were boosted by Covid-19 this time last year, they declined 1%. Prices for the company's products rose 12% in the quarter.
