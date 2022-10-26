Left Menu

Greenko Group, Singapore's Keppel Infra in pact to supply green ammonia

India's Greenko Group and Singaporean company Keppel Infrastructure have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply green ammonia for Keppel's power plant in Singapore.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:15 IST
Greenko Group, Singapore's Keppel Infra in pact to supply green ammonia
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's green energy solutions provider Greenko Group and Singaporean company Keppel Infrastructure have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply 250,000 tonne per annum green ammonia for Keppel's 600-megawatt power plant in Singapore. The MoU was signed on Tuesday.

Keppel is a Singapore multi-national company engaged in developing renewable and implementing clean energy solutions. Both the parties will bear their own transaction costs, expenses and taxes incurred towards the execution of and activities envisaged under this MoU, except otherwise expressly agreed by Parties, the MoU document read.

"Happy to join the MoU signing ceremony between Greenko group & Keppel Infrastructure to supply 250,000 TPA Green Ammonia for Keppel's 600Mw power plant in Singapore in the presence of Minister Gan Kim Yong," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted after virtually taking part in the MoU signing ceremony. Separately, Greenko Group is finalizing plans to develop green ammonia capacities of upto 3 million tonne per annum for exports ( 2 million tonne per annum within the group and 1 million tonne per annum in partnership with ONGC) as part of Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India vision.

The Group said the key takers for this green ammonia will be the European market and the Asian markets such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022