Hindustan Zinc Lighting the #PragatiKiRoshni for a Brighter Tomorrow

India – Business Wire India • The company is the number 1 taxpayer in Rajasthan and contributes to 1.8% of the state’s GDP.

• The company recently surpassed the 1 million ton Zinc-Lead MIC.

They say the more one digs deep, the newer things one discovers from new thoughts to new perspectives and new ideas. Diwali is the perfect time to reflect on take stock of progress one has made. For Hindustan Zinc, this reflection is surmised in the ‘Pragati Ki Roshni’ campaign where the company is celebrating the myriad changes that it is bringing to the communities and people by growing together with lighting the lamp of prosperity in the lives of countless people.

Today, Hindustan Zinc has maintained a strong legacy of delivery at a higher rate and has been successfully giving back to the nation by being the Number 1 taxpayer in Rajasthan and contributing to 1.8% of the state’s GDP. One of the key contributors in the company’s growth story includes robust reserve & resource base with 25+ years of mine life, high safety standards, environment-friendly sustainable operations, and use of best-in-class technology.

The journey started when Hindustan Zinc was set-up with a vison of being a key proponent in the country’s growth with the humble beginning of commissioning of 18,000 TPA smelter at Debari under public sector. In the next decade itself, the company became profitable and started to make India zinc sufficient by undertaking various growth strategies and expansion plans.

The acquisition of Hindustan Zinc Limited by Sterlite Group (now known as Vedanta Group) took place in 2002 and consequently company generated astonishing results instantly as it registered 113.8% of profit within one-year span of time. In 2005, it accelerated its growth through various expansions and commissions to prepare for its journey to become one of the world’s largest & most admired zinc-lead-silver companies.

The foremost milestone was the expansion of Rampura Agucha Mine from 2.30 million tonnes per annum to 3.75 million tonnes per annum in 2005, making Hindustan Zinc the world's 3rd largest integrated zinc producer. This was an achievement that made the world to look at India as an emerging leader in zinc production. In the subsequent years through various expansion and debottlenecking initiatives, Hindustan Zinc became the world’s 2nd largest integrated zinc producer and recently created a benchmark within the mining industry as it crossed 1-million-ton Zinc-Lead MIC, a target that was the vision of the company.

As we talk, the quality of the products produced by Hindustan Zinc are an industry standard which has garnered the company ~80% market share in India’s primary zinc market. The company is the world’s 6th largest silver producer and has started with 100% auction sales of silver by leveraging a digital platform. These efforts have given the company the confidence to strive and aim to grow volumes to 1.5 million tonnes while maintaining grades and improving efficiencies. As it surges ahead towards expanding its footprint in the production of zinc alloys paving the way for production of value-added products thus enabling the company to deliver international quality in the domestic market.

Hindustan Zinc is effectively working towards enhancing its business model while also being conscious about the environment for which it is garnering consistent recognition. The company is moving in the future by embarking on an ambitious journey to achieve its Sustainability Development Goals 2025. Their motto is to transform the planet through the goal of Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge.

Furthermore, Hindustan Zinc has recently set a new benchmark as it becomes the first mining company in India to introduce electric vehicles in underground mines. From, currently being 2.41 times water positive, the company aims to be 5 times water positive entity in the future. They have been investing sustainably in the development of processes that are well designed to incorporate both financial and sustainable aspects and to this extent, the company has received board approval to source 200 MW green energy for its operations.

For its efforts, Hindustan Zinc has been making India proud by being ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th on Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies and as a COP26 Business Leader, they are proactively investing in climate change initiatives thereby progressing on India’s journey of net-zero.

While Sustainability is integral to how Hindustan Zinc contributes to value creation for stakeholders, people are at the heart of its operations. With Zinc Parivar of 22,914 employees & business partners and their families who are its biggest assets and ambassadors, the company boasts a rich indigenous employee base and takes pride in upskilling the rural and tribal youth.

Taking a step further and expanding its family, Hindustan Zinc is building a gender-blind, inclusive, and progressive organization and has rolled out diversity & inclusion and LGBTQ policies as it believes in equal opportunity for all. To enable its people to perform at their best, the company continues to invest in technology and innovative ways to manage risk, streamline processes and improve productivity. To this extent, the company has undertaken the initiative of upskilling internal talent to propel the future of mining in India by setting up mining academy and reducing the dependency on foreign expats for mining.

It is a common belief that when working in partnerships, the success is inevitable, and Hindustan Zinc works on a similar philosophy when it comes to working with communities to achieve long-term social, environmental, and economic outcomes. It has led to the company transforming the lives of 14 lakh people across 234 villages in & around its operations. In the last 5 years, Hindustan Zinc Limited has contributed Rs 808.52Cr for Community Development and for the year 2021-22, contributed 191 Cr through numerous flagship programs like Shiksha Sambal & Unchi Udaan for providing quality education, Sakhi centered towards women empowerment, Zinc Football for promoting sports at grassroot level, NandGhar Khushi emphasizing childcare and Samadhan & Zinc Kaushal for sustainable livelihood with strong focus on Health, Water & Sanitation, Culture, Environment and Community Development.

As a socially and environmentally responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc Limited intends to continue its efforts towards the goal of Nation Building, taking forward the vision of Vedanta Group – Transforming for Good.

