Left Menu

Tech stocks drag European shares lower after sombre Wall Street earnings

European stocks slipped from one-month highs on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the losses as disappointing results from Wall Street giants and a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:04 IST
Tech stocks drag European shares lower after sombre Wall Street earnings
Representative Image

European stocks slipped from one-month highs on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the losses as disappointing results from Wall Street giants and a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT. The index hit more than a one-month high in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes. Technology stocks were the biggest decliners, down 1.7%, after downbeat results from Wall Street tech giants including Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc.

Further, ASM International tumbled 8.7%, after the company said it expected new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China. Heineken NV slid 7.0% after the world's second-largest brewery reported a lower-than-expected rise in beer sales during the third quarter.

Mercedes-Benz slipped 0.7%, despite the German luxury carmaker raising its margin forecast for its cars division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022