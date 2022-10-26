Thiruvananthapuram airport procures 4 electric vehicles as part of carbon neutral policy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (PTI): The Thiruvananthapuram international airport (TIA) here has procured four electric vehicles as part of its endeavor to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 4+ and net-zero status.

The vehicles will be used by the engineering and maintenance and the landside operations team at the airport for their routine work, a TIAL statement said here. The electric vehicles will help the airport reduce its carbon emission and thereby lowering the carbon footprint that the facility generates, it said.

This switch over to electric vehicles is part of a larger plan drawn by this #GatewayToGoodness to convert all its fossil fuel driven vehicles to electric vehicles, wherever the electric vehicle option is available going forward, by March 2025.

Plans are afoot to set up EV charging stations for the passengers and stakeholders, the statement added.

