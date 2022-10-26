Girish Pathak, a 19-year-old boy launched an innovative crypto trading app

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/SRV): Girish Pathak, a 19-year-old cryptocurrency expert, recently released his cryptocurrency trading program, making him the youngest entrepreneur from India to do so. He started buying stocks and cryptocurrencies when he was just 16 years old. When asked about his crypto journey, the young tech specialist and entrepreneur, Girish Pathak, says, "I started my journey in this field when I was in 12th grade. My initial venture was investing in Bitcoins and making profits through a referral program. From this program, I got an extensive understanding of the crypto market. By studying the odds and ends of the Bitcoin market, I learned how to make profits and avoid losses in the market. It was a part of my dream to make a major contribution to the overall crypto market. Therefore, I embarked on the mission of bringing Koinbee to life".

The Koinbee app allows users to invest in cryptocurrency and benefit from trading it. The software uses AI to assist the user in making smarter market decisions on when to sell, when to hold, and when to buy based on the characteristics of the market and the current exchange rates. Additionally, KoinBee, a pioneer in the field, provides superior crypto services at a cost that fits your budget. Girish Pathak is taking a degree in Technology and Cyber Security from Sharda University and has always been interested in artificial intelligence, finance, and the economy. While he was in school, he took a liking to cryptocurrency and the stock market. Using skills from crypto trading and theories from class, Pathak created his crypto app where people could buy, sell, and trade crypto easily. His app is founded on the principle of simplicity of design for the user to have a great experience and sophistication in security to protect the user's wallet.

Pathak is a manifestation that you can achieve more even when the going is tough. He worked to make Koinbee the app it is today, post the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his own words, "During the lockdown, I worked on Koinbee and made it a bigger platform for people to benefit from. The culmination of my hard work and toil is being witnessed currently as Koinbee launched worldwide recently. The dream is that Koinbee will be a one-stop shop for buying, selling, and trading crypto with the help of artificial intelligence in India. " This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

