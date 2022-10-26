KSRTC to resume bus services to Mangaluru airport

Left Menu

The Karnataka state road transport corporation KSRTC will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus here to Mangaluru International Airport MIA from Thursday.Another bus from Manipal in Udupi will travel to the airport via Kavoor, KSRTC sources said.The services, which were operated a few years back, were suspended on the ground that there was not enough revenue. The fare for the service from Manipal to MIA is fixed at Rs 300.

The Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) will resume its bus services from the Bejai terminus here to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from Thursday.

Another bus from Manipal in Udupi will travel to the airport via Kavoor, KSRTC sources said.

The services, which were operated a few years back, were suspended on the ground that there was not enough revenue. They are being reintroduced on a directive from state Transport Minister B Sriramulu, responding to request from passengers.

Four Volvo buses have been brought here from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer is awaited, the sources said. The morning bus will commence service at 6.30 am on the Lalbagh, Kuntikan-Kavoor route and the fare has been fixed at Rs 100. The fare for the service from Manipal to MIA is fixed at Rs 300. Besides passengers to the airport, others can also utilise the facility.

