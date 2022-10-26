Sterling hits six-week high as Sunak mulls delay to Oct. 31 budget plan
Sterling soared to six-week highs on Wednesday, as Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds his first cabinet meeting amid reports he could delay the announcement of a plan to repair the country's public finances. Sunak took power on Tuesday with a promise to fix the mistakes of his predecessor and stabilise the economy, warning Britain faced a "profound economic crisis".
Sunak took power on Tuesday with a promise to fix the mistakes of his predecessor and stabilise the economy, warning Britain faced a "profound economic crisis". Foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday the government's fiscal plan, scheduled for Oct. 31 and hotly anticipated by markets, could be delayed, suggesting a little more time might be needed to spell out the details.
The pound was last up 1.16% against the dollar at $1.1601, and was 0.41% higher versus the euro at 86.500 pence per euro. "Things are certainly starting to look a lot more constructive for the pound," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.
"PM Sunak coming into office appears to have restored fiscal credibility with the market, removing a large chunk of the risk premium that was previously associated with UK assets," said Brown. Former prime minister Liz Truss resigned last week following major U-turns on her fiscal plan, which had sent UK gilt markets into chaos and saw the value of the pound plummet to a record low of $1.0327 against the dollar on Sept. 26.
The currency has regained almost 13% in value since then, but is still 14% down so far this year against the dollar. According to Caxton's Brown, a broad softening in the dollar as the market anticipates a more dovish Federal Reserve next week should continue to underpin the pound for now.
For Chris Turner, head of FX Strategy at ING, $1.1500 is a big level for sterling, and a sustained break above that level could see the correction extend to $1.1750. "But such a correction would more likely be driven by a global re-assessment of risk ($ negative) than a further re-rating of UK prospects," Turner wrote in a note.
Despite the pound's recovery, Britain's economic outlook still presents a major headwind. Data last week showed inflation rising back to a 40-year high in a new blow for households grappling with a cost-of-living crisis and compounding the challenge faced by the Bank of England (BoE), which is tasked with bringing inflation back to its 2% target. On Wednesday, investors were pricing in a 63% chance of a 75 basis point hike at the next BoE meeting scheduled for Nov 3, and a 37% chance of a full percentage point increase - a move that was previously fully priced in after Truss's mini-budget announcement in late September.
