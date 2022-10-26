Left Menu

Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:02 IST
Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese chemical
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DGAD_GOI)
  • Country:
  • India

India will not impose anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical used in pharma industry as the finance ministry has not accepted the recommendations of DGTR for imposing the levy.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR had conducted a probe into the alleged dumping of ''(4R-Cis)-1-1-Dimethylethyl-6-cyanomethyl-2, 2-dimethyl-1, 3-dioxane-4-acetate'' from China, and in August it recommended the imposition of the duty.

''The central government, after considering the final findings of the designated authority (DGTR), has decided not to accept the ... recommendations,'' a memorandum of Department of Revenue said.

While Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommends the duty, Department of Revenue takes the final decision to impose it.

This chemical is also known as ATS-8, which is a key raw material for manufacturing Atorvastatin active pharmaceutical ingredient.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting the margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers.

The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022