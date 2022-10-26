Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp partners with Terrafirma Motors to enter Philippines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 16:43 IST
Hero MotoCorp partners with Terrafirma Motors to enter Philippines
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution of its vehicles.

A part of the Columbian Group of Companies, Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines, the company said in a regulatory filing.

TMC will set up an assembly facility of 29,000 square metres in its existing principal manufacturing facility situated in Laguna City and will start its operations in the second half of fiscal year 2024, it added.

''In keeping with our R4 (recalibrate, revitalise, revolutionise and revive) strategy, we are always keenly exploring new opportunities in global markets. Our partnership with Terrafirma Motors Corporation to enter the Southeast Asian region is an integral part of this expansion strategy,'' Hero MotoCorp Head of Global Business Sanjay Bhan said.

TMC Chairman Bienvenido Sanvictores Santos said the partnership will enable the company ''to deliver modern, technologically superior and eco-friendly mobility solutions to our customers here''.

Currently, Hero MotoCorp has presence in 43 countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South and Central America. It has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022