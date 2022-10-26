Left Menu

Century Textiles Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 70 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:16 IST
Century Textiles and Industries, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Wednesday reported 59.38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.97 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

In the year-ago period, the profit stood at Rs 43.9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 1,242.11 crore from Rs 1,034.27 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total expenses also shot up to Rs 1,125.25 crore as against Rs 972.08 crore.

The company is into textiles, pulp and paper and realty businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

