Boeing posts USD 3.3B loss on costs tied to defence programmes

Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of USD 17.91 billion.Revenue in Boeings normally consistent defence and space business tumbled by 20 per cent, and it suffered USD 2.8 billion in losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refuelling tanker, Air Force One and other programmes.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Boeing reported a USD 3.3 billion loss for the third quarter on Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations, it took a huge losses for fixed-cost defence programmes and its commercial-airplane business struggled. CEO David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a ''challenging environment'' and has "more work ahead to drive stability''.

The adjusted loss amounted to USD 6.18 per share on revenue of USD 15.96 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of USD 17.91 billion.

Revenue in Boeing's normally consistent defence and space business tumbled by 20 per cent, and it suffered USD 2.8 billion in losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refuelling tanker, Air Force One and other programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

