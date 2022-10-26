Left Menu

New UK PM Sunak commits to fracking ban - spokesman

In parliament, Sunak was asked about fracking, and said he stood by a 2019 manifesto commitment on the issue. The Conservatives' 2019 policy prospectus said they would "not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely." Asked by a reporter if Sunak's comment meant that fracking was "back in the bin", Sunak's spokesman said "That's correct." "You've got the position set out in the manifesto, which the prime minister pointed to," the spokesman told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:20 IST
New UK PM Sunak commits to fracking ban - spokesman

Fracking will be banned in England under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reversing a decision made by his predecessor Liz Truss, as the new British leader returned to a 2019 Conservative Party manifesto pledge.

During her short term as prime minister, Truss had lifted a moratorium on fracking, arguing last month that strengthening the country's energy supply was a priority. In parliament, Sunak was asked about fracking, and said he stood by a 2019 manifesto commitment on the issue.

The Conservatives' 2019 policy prospectus said they would "not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely." Asked by a reporter if Sunak's comment meant that fracking was "back in the bin", Sunak's spokesman said "That's correct."

"You've got the position set out in the manifesto, which the prime minister pointed to," the spokesman told reporters. "Obviously it'll be for BEIS (the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy department) to come forward with a bit more detail on that." Truss had said fracking - extracting shale gas from rocks by breaking them up - would be allowed where it was supported by communities, but the plans had faced opposition from many lawmakers, including from her governing Conservatives.

Fracking has also been opposed by environmental groups and some local communities. It was banned in 2019 after the industry regulator said it was not possible to predict the magnitude of earthquakes it might trigger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022