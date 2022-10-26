Left Menu

Boeing CEO 'confident' 737 MAX 7, 10 will get certified -- CNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:56 IST
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said he is confident the planemaker will get an extension from the U.S. Congress of a key deadline to get the MAX 7 and MAX 10 certified.

Calhoun told CNBC he is confident "we will get an extension and that they will be certified as safe airplanes."

Boeing faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10 under existing rules. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

