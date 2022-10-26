Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid Karni Singh Shooting Range Road on Thursday, Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:25 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, on Thursday and Friday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the traffic police said: ''The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements.'' PTI NIT RC

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

