Tomar urges ASEAN members to support India's efforts on boosting production, consumption of millets

Ahead of the International year of millets in 2023, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday urged the ASEAN member countries to support India's efforts to increase the production, processing, value addition and consumption of millets. Speaking at the 7th ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting (AIMMAF) on Agriculture and Forestry held virtually, Tomar said India is promoting millets or nutritious cereal products for the health and nutrition of the people. ''Tomar urged the ASEAN member countries to support the efforts of India in increasing the production, processing, value addition and consumption of millets,'' an official statement said.

In the meeting, the member countries reviewed the progress made in the implementation of various programmes and activities under the medium-term action plan of ASEAN-India Cooperation (Year 2021-2025). The meeting also welcomed the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations. In his opening remark, Tomar also emphasised the mutually close regional cooperation with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth for agricultural development in the region. In the meeting, the commitment to ASEAN-India cooperation in agriculture and forestry was reaffirmed. ''It was said in the meeting that in order to mitigate the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring a seamless flow of safe and nutritious agricultural products to ASEAN and India. It is necessary to take continuous measures under ASEAN-India cooperation for the implementation of post-pandemic recovery,'' the statement noted.

Tomar, who co-chaired the meeting, also committed to enhancing India's cooperation with ASEAN in food security, nutrition, climate change adaptation, digital farming, nature-friendly agriculture, food processing, value chain, agricultural marketing and capacity building.

Agriculture Ministers of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam participated in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)